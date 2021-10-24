K-State overcomes ugly start to snag first conference win against Texas Tech
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
🌱Officer Dies Of COVID + Walmart, Sam's Club Offers Booster Shot
Sapakoff: Presbyterian's no punting coach Kevin Kelley still upbeat at midseason
Historic Game in the Rock Comes at a Good Time for Ailing Hogs
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A million dollars used to be mind-numbing | Steve Barnes
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic shares takeaways following Week 8 action
Arkansas Where Expected Heading into Bye Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Take a moment and realize how insanely good Treylon Burks is
Razorback men's hoops avoids upsets, rallies for 77-74 win over East Central
Arkansas Where Expected Heading into Bye Week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New kid in town: Arkansas transfer Cole Keyser boosts Boone Grove ground game
Arkansas State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern
College Football Roundup: TXHSFB Stars Shine in Week 8
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
When It's 45-0 at Half, Pittman Focused on Finishing Season
SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic shares takeaways following Week 8 action
China native Shang wins 2021 Mardy Fish Children's Foundation Tennis Championship
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
K-State overcomes ugly start to snag first conference win against Texas Tech
Glenn Kinley - KSNT
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
K-State football finally got its first conference win of the season on Saturday, beating Texas Tech 25-24. After Iowa State scored a touchdown on the first play from
Read Full Story on ksnt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3
Is Patrick Mahomes turning into Jameis Winston for Chiefs?
Martin Truex Jr. Comes Back From Tire Problem to Earn Kansas Top 10
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL