Kamala Harris departs on a mystery California trip as Dems battle over budget
Kamala Harris departs on a mystery California trip as Dems battle over budget
Mary Kay Linge - New York Post
10/2/21
Vice President Kamala Harris was in California for a mysterious overnight trip Saturday — and the White House has remained mum on the reason for her travel.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
