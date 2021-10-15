Kansas volleyball closes Baylor series with second straight loss
Kansas volleyball closes Baylor series with second straight loss
Abbey Lord | @Uneedthelord - The University Daily Kansan
10/15/21
Kansas volleyball dropped its second straight game to No. 11 Baylor on Friday. The Jayhawks have now lost five straight games in total, all in conference play.
Read Full Story on kansan.com
