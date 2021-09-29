Keep on trucking: Butte school offers CDLs for aspiring truck drivers
Keep on trucking: Butte school offers CDLs for aspiring truck drivers
John Emeigh - KXLF
9/29/21
There’s a need for more truck drivers and Highlands College in Butte trying to meet that need by starting a class to help people get a CDL or commercial driver’s license.
