Kelyn Rowe is living his dream playing for his hometown Sounders
Kelyn Rowe is living his dream playing for his hometown Sounders
10/23/21
Kelyn Rowe, a Federal Way native, dreamed of playing for the Sounders when he was a kid. Now, he's living his dream and helping the Sounders lead the Western Conference.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
