Kenneth Richard Goings, 85
Log In
Kenneth Richard Goings, 85
10/9/21
Kenneth Richard “Dick” Goings (1936- 2021) who resides in Coeur d’Alene Idaho passed away, at 85 yrs old, while surrounded by family at 1630 hrs on Oct 1st.
