Khari Mateen is the multi-instrumentalist behind music score for 'Really Love'
Brittany Mackins - Rolling Out
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Khari Mateen tells how he used instrumentals to create the love story between characters "Isaiah" and "Stevie."
Read Full Story on rollingout.com
