Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Kiér Laprí Kartier, a 21-year-old Black trans woman, shot dead in Texas
Vic Parsons - PinkNews
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
A Black trans woman called Kiér Laprí Kartier has been shot dead in Texas, the 38th such death in 2021 according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Read Full Story on pinknews.co.uk
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Super Bowl contenders? Breaking down 7 keys to the Dallas Cowboys' early success
Haunted Dallas-fort Worth halloween
Church's Chicken® Brings Home the Bacon with Texas-Cut Bacon Chicken Sandwiches
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL