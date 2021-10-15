La Niña is back and here's what it means for the West
La Niña is back and here's what it means for the West
The Associated Press - Oregonian
10/15/21
For the Northwest — Washington, Oregon, maybe parts of Idaho and Montana — La Niña means a good chance rain and drought relief.
