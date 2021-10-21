La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Napoleon, North Dakota, woman injured in rollover 25 years ago meets Jamestown woman who was at the accident scene
The Rink Live hiring 2 new reporters to expand hockey coverage to youth and emerging players
Chew on This: The Taco Depot opens third location
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Deciding to run cross country a day before the first practice, Red River's Jocelyn Schiller transforms from novice to region champion
Dickinson State men’s basketball reload for 21-22
Michael Carpenter Receives Customer Service Award for October
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jimmies Score Four to Down Defenders
North Dakota eclipses 1,700 COVID-19 deaths
Milton C. Schauble, 96
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Batchelors On the Run: Three Milbank Area siblings following their mother’s success in cross country
Social media “agvocate” to kick off WILD Conference Nov. 10
No. 3 Flames Score Last-Minute Goal to Beat Jimmies
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
La Palma: Hundreds more evacuate to flee volcano lava
PIX11 - WPIX
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Hundreds of people were evacuated during the night on the Spanish island of La Palma as a river of molten rock crept deeper into a coastal town during a protracted volcanic eruption,
Read Full Story on pix11.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hochul: $76 million affordable housing development and fresh food market in Buffalo's central business district
Sabres Notebook: Cody Eakin out for weekend back-to-back after practice injury
Schumer Endorses 'Inspiring Community Leader' India Walton as Buffalo's Next Mayor
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL