Lake Charles to enforce stricter ordinances on abandoned properties
.
Lake Charles to enforce stricter ordinances on abandoned properties
Jade Moreau - KPLC on MSN.com
10/21/21
shares
Lake Charles city officials are once again asking residents and business owners to clean up their damaged properties.
Read Full Story on kplctv.com
