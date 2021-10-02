Lewiston man kicks off hiking-based fundraising event
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
2022 Miscellaneous Yamaha VF115LA
2014 Starcraft 329BH
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Erin and Ben Napier named Stars of Hope
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
2022 Miscellaneous Yamaha VF115LA
2014 Starcraft 329BH
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lewiston man kicks off hiking-based fundraising event
Vanessa Paolella - Sun Journal
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Maine Summit Trek, which will take place on Oct. 16, challenges participants to climb to the top of Lost Valley as many times as they can as a fundraise for the Tree Street Youth program.
Read Full Story on sunjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
12 Broadway Musical Albums We Can't Stop Listening To
Could a Black Hole Defy the Laws of Physics?
'Florida Man' Goes Viral for Capturing an Alligator in a Trash Can
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL