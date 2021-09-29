LI Resident Wows On 'The Voice,' Chooses Team Ariana Grande
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Matthew Dowd, former Bush strategist, to run for Texas lieutenant governor as Democrat
‘Politics Over People’: Texas Gov. Abbott Offers Job to Border Patrol Horsemen Condemned for Mistreatment of Haitian Migrants, Backlash Ensues
Nané, Charley Crockett, Sir Woman and More: Must-see acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival 2021 (PREVIEW)
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Experts Raise Concerns To U.S. Senate Panel Over Supreme Court's Inaction In Texas Abortion Case
First Dutch Bros brews up sweet debut and long lines in San Antonio
Matthew Dowd, former George W. Bush strategist, to run as Democrat for Texas lieutenant governor
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sotomayor Disqualifies Herself from Ruling on Texas Heartbeat Act?
Undocumented immigrants are forced to choose between deportation and abortion because of the restrictive new abortion law in Texas
Texas tells judge US lacks power to sue over abortion law
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
QC Kinetix (Fort Worth) Offers Non-Invasive Regenerative Treatment As An Alternative to Knee Replacement Surgery in Fort Worth, TX
Texas Students Protest After Trans Student Allegedly Denied Use of High School Facilities
Senate Democrats target Supreme Court 'shadow docket' after Texas abortion decision
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Anime Convention scheduled for December in Fort Worth
Undocumented immigrants are forced to choose between deportation and abortion because of the restrictive new abortion law in Texas
Austin City Council members show commitment to abortion access, discuss resolution
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
LI Resident Wows On 'The Voice,' Chooses Team Ariana Grande
Maureen Mullarkey - Patch on MSN.com
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Bella DeNapoli, 22, rocked her blind audition on Tuesday night's episode of "The Voice." Watch her audition here.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Detective in troubled 'frat house' precinct charged with DWI after Long Island crash
NYPD detective who defended precinct against racism allegations charged with DWI: report
Texans' David Culley on matchup vs. Bills: 'I'm going back to whip their butts'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL