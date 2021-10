For the first time in 12 years, Florida State football plays at North Carolina today. The Seminoles (1-4, 1-2 in ACC) will take on the Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2) at 3:30 p.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium. It's the first time FSU has played at UNC since a comeback 30-27 win led by quarterback Christian Ponder in 2009.