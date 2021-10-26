Lobbying reform takes center stage in Pennsylvania
Lobbying reform takes center stage in Pennsylvania
by Christen Smith, The Center Square - Washington Examiner
10/26/21
A Pennsylvania House panel moved a package of bills that make new rules for lobbyists, including a quasi ban on gifts that many argue doesn’t go far enough.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
