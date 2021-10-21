Local family hosting Beetlejuice-themed drive-thru trick-or-treat
Local family hosting Beetlejuice-themed drive-thru trick-or-treat
Christopher Howley - Corpus Christi Caller-Times
10/21/21
On Oct. 30, the Manteufels are hosting a drive-thru Beetlejuice-themed Halloween at their house on Doddridge for people of all ages.
Read Full Story on caller.com
