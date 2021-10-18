Local K9 finds drugs on driver, tracks down suspect hiding in the woods
Local K9 finds drugs on driver, tracks down suspect hiding in the woods
Devin Willems - We Are Green Bay
10/18/21
A K9 with the Menominee Tribal Police Department had a busy Sunday after sniffing and finding drugs during a traffic stop and later locating a suspect that was hiding
Read Full Story on wearegreenbay.com
