Locomotive FC lose for second time in 2021 at San Antonio
Locomotive FC lose for second time in 2021 at San Antonio
El Paso Locomotive FC - KTSM
8/29/21
El Paso Locomotive FC fell for only the second time this season in a 2-1 loss to San Antonio FC on Saturday night that snapped a 10-match Locomotive FC unbeaten streak.
Read Full Story on ktsm.com
