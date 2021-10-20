Lou Malnati's sets opening date for full-service Broad Ripple pizzeria
Lou Malnati's sets opening date for full-service Broad Ripple pizzeria
Cheryl V. Jackson - Indianapolis Star on MSN.com
10/20/21
The store is the famed deep-dish pizzeria chain's first location in the are with a dining room. It will also have a full bar and patio seating.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
