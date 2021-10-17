Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop
Log In
Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop
Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers’ return quota may drop - Seattle Times
10/17/21
Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing another cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
