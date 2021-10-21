Louisiana Hooters locations will not change 'iconic' uniforms
Louisiana Hooters locations will not change 'iconic' uniforms
Jesse Brooks - WBRC FOX6 News
10/21/21
Recently the hot wing chain restaurant unveiled new uniforms for their waitresses that included even shorter shorts.
