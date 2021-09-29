Lucid Air Production Finally Begins in Arizona
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Severe Weather Possible in Chicago Area Tuesday as Cold Front Set to Drop Temps
As people flee Afghanistan, resettlement agencies in Chicago prepare for uptick in refugees
An ‘Incredible Human:' Chicago Activist Drowns in Fox Lake Tubing Accident
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Courtney Vandersloot posts second triple-double in WNBA playoff history to lead Chicago Sky
National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday
White Sox' Dallas Keuchel on Turnaround: ‘A Little Bit Too Late'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
After Violent Attempted Carjacking In Which Father Was Shot, Bucktown Family Moved Out Of Chicago
Courtney Vandersloot posts second triple-double in WNBA playoff history to lead Chicago Sky
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Pirates beat Cubs 8-6 as Chicago's skid reaches seven games
Bears one step closer to ditching downtown Chicago after making major land purchase 35 miles outside of city
Bears Have the Land for New Stadium
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
‘City on Fire’: The Chicago History Museum wants to change how you think about the Great Chicago Fire
4th Annual Chicago Southland International Film Fest expands, both in-person and virtual
National Coffee Day: Where to Get Free Coffee in Chicago Wednesday
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lucid Air Production Finally Begins in Arizona
Jay Ramey - YAHOO!News
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Lucid's 520-mile luxury EV sedan is on the way to buyers soon, with production having started in Arizona this week. Here's what it will offer.
Read Full Story on autoweek.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
HSI Phoenix Partners with City of Scottsdale to Train Employees on Spotting, Identifying Human Trafficking
Family and friends continue search for missing Scottsdale man
Arizona football holding walk-on tryouts amid 16-game losing streak and people had jokes
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL