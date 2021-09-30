Lucille Souza, 85
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Utah at Oregon State expert predictions, odds, betting trends: Pac-12 division leaders meet in Corvallis
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Salt Lake City airport to expand restaurant, retail space in second phase
Pac-12 football midseason report: The best and worst from a wild first half of 2021
SLCC supports Afghan refugees by donating supplies
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘How ‘Bout This Jazz’ podcast: Previewing the Utah Jazz’s 2021-22 season
How to Watch the Utah Jazz Online All Season Long
Paris Hilton Accuses Every Treatment Center She Attended as a Teen of Abuse, Urges Biden and Lawmakers to Support Facility Reform
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Utah at Oregon State expert predictions, odds, betting trends: Pac-12 division leaders meet in Corvallis
How to Watch the Utah Jazz Online All Season Long
OKC Thunder at Utah Jazz betting odds, time, TV, matchups
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Utah at Oregon State expert predictions, odds, betting trends: Pac-12 division leaders meet in Corvallis
Halloween is just around the corner, and Southern Utah is getting into the spirit
Utah Jazz wins to again benefit scholarship program
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Lucille Souza, 85
None - Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Lucille Souza, age 85, passed away on September 23, 2021 at Creekside Inn Memory Care in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Read Full Story on cdapress.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Two College of Engineering researchers receive Idaho National Lab appointments
Giant Idaho Grass Carp Caught On Bass Lure Could Be a World Record
Idaho Falls police investigates wallet, purse thefts
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL