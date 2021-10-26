Maine Turnpike Authority Increases Toll Rates
Maine Turnpike Authority Increases Toll Rates
Eric Miller - Transport Topics
10/26/21
In an effort to avert a large shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trucks and cars traveling the Maine Turnpike will pay a little bit more in tolls.
Read Full Story on ttnews.com
