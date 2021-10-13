Major hospital systems in Ohio requiring Covid vaccinations for organ transplants
NBCNews - NBC News
10/13/21
The vaccine mandates apply to patients and living donors, according to officials with the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.
