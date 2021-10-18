"Make a Difference" and volunteer this Saturday in Green Bay
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
After Alitalia’s demise, ITA airline launches with new look
State Superintendent says any future vaccine mandate for students will be ‘statewide’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
What to know as Oct. 18 deadline for vaccine mandate approaches
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
Former Boeing 737 MAX pilot indicted for fraud
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Superintendent: More ‘issues with adults’ over masking rule than students
California snacking ‘Safeway Bear’ shot and killed
Dinner with the Livingstones kicks off Baylor Homecoming week
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
"Make a Difference" and volunteer this Saturday in Green Bay
Dena Holtz - We Are Green Bay
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
It’s time to lend a helping hand. Local 5 Live’s Jordan Lamers shows our viewers some of the volunteering opportunities you can do for Make a Difference Day. Make a Difference Day is
Read Full Story on wearegreenbay.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Girls Elite squad is primed to take the next step
It's crunch time for the Biden agenda
The 25 Tallest Trees in the World
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL