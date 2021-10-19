Manatee deaths rise as pollutants kill Florida seagrass
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Dad's post suggests Gabby Petito's ashes scattered at national park, search for Laundrie continues
Coroner Who Handled Gabby Petito’s Autopsy Had Domestic Violence Arrest for Firing Gun at Wife’s Car: Report
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Brian Laundrie - update: Possible sighting of fugitive in Florida after father issued court summons
Eating Wyoming: Wyoming Elk. It’s What’s For Dinner
Dog the Bounty Hunter Could 'Sabotage' Brian Laundrie Search, Says Ex FBI Agent
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Runnin’ Utes hit halfway point of preseason training camp, prepare for closed scrimmage vs. Wyoming on Saturday
Fresno State blanks Wyoming
Update on the 2019 tunnel collapse and canal washout
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt after he defied subpoena
House committee votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress
Runnin’ Utes hit halfway point of preseason training camp, prepare for closed scrimmage vs. Wyoming on Saturday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Scoop Roundup: Bowden, Hoke turn back the clock; a QB's 8-TD game & NCAA program's 65-straight winning seasons
Kim Kardashian Pays Kanye West Millions for Hidden Hills Estate Amid Divorce
Water Desk expands free multimedia library
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Manatee deaths rise as pollutants kill Florida seagrass
The Associated Press - Mercury News
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Officials noticed a sharp rise in manatee deaths from December through May, when the sea cows congregate in warm waters. During that period, 677 manatees died, when typically only 156 die.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A Florida woman is suing Brian Laundrie's dad for $40. She says it's an effort to 'break their silence' around Gabby Petito's death.
Florida Man Tries to Rob Waffle House With Finger Guns, Nabs Napkins in His Exit
US coal-powered electricity will grow in 2021, but don't panic. Here's why
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL