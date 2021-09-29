Manchin Says Reconciliation Deal 'Not Possible' Before Infrastructure Vote
Manchin Says Reconciliation Deal 'Not Possible' Before Infrastructure Vote
Andrew Solender - Forbes
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer says he expects the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to go ahead on Thursday as planned.
Read Full Story on forbes.com
