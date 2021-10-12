Marblehead's Shalane Flanagan Runs 'My Best Boston, By Far'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Red Sox rally in 9th, on brink of clinching wild-card berth
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
11 Facts About Lizzie Borden
LEADING OFF: Red Sox try to close out Rays on Marathon Day
Can you help? 6 missing persons cases Massachusetts police need the public's help with
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned to Massachusetts
Sacramento runner Jenny Hitchings breaks her age group record at Boston Marathon
Going places: Bike tour operators respond to booming demand with itineraries near & far
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Town seal, South Natick dam are key topics for Natick's fall Town Meeting
VOTE: Who is the Herald News Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10
Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned to Massachusetts
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
11 Facts About Lizzie Borden
Town seal, South Natick dam are key topics for Natick's fall Town Meeting
House Of Secrets & 50 Other True Crime Documentaries You Can Watch On Netflix
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Marblehead's Shalane Flanagan Runs 'My Best Boston, By Far'
Scott Souza - Patch
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
One day after she ran the Chicago Marathon, the Olympic medalist returned "home" to finish Boston's 125th in 2:40.31.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'22 Boston Marathon, and more change, just 6 months away
Supervised injection sites for drug users urged for Worcester; officials call for data
Runners Tell Us What Inspired Them to Finish the Boston Marathon
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL