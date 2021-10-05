Marijuana cultivation center in Fort Smith prepares for first harvest
Marijuana cultivation center in Fort Smith prepares for first harvest
Justin Trobaugh - KNWA News
10/5/21
According to Arkansas state law, there can only be eight medical marijuana cultivation centers in the state at a time, and the latest one is coming to the River Valley.
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
