Mark Drury Arrows a Monster 216-Inch Iowa Whitetail
Mark Drury Arrows a Monster 216-Inch Iowa Whitetail
By Bob McNally | Published Oct 18, 2021 5:56 PM - Outdoor Life
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Mark Drury just tagged one of the biggest bucks of his life. He took this 216-inch Iowa non-typical whitetail after years of camera photos.
Read Full Story on outdoorlife.com
