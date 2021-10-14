Marketplace at Grace craft fair returns for 13th year
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Gillette’s Most Advanced Razor is $115 For Three Days Only
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Gillette Library Prosecution Up To Weston County Attorney
Wyoming Has Mixed Reaction To Dollar Tree’s Price Increase
North Dakota cowgirl Jezimay Watson rides high in rodeos across the country
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Park County GOP Takes No Action for Threatening Email
Lawmakers drafting anti-vaccine mandate bills; Dems push back on special session
Wyoming town experiences culture war in fight over defining ‘hate’
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Lisa Gillette is recognized by Continental Who's Who
Three Men Found Guilty For Defrauding Investors In Wyoming Natural Gas Schemes
City county following state's lead on federal vaccine mandate
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Wyoming town experiences culture war in fight over defining ‘hate’
Wintry Weather is Back
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Marketplace at Grace craft fair returns for 13th year
Contributed - Clarksville Now
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
Grace Lutheran Church sponsored its very first craft fair. Now, on Nov. 13, 2021, the 13th craft fair, now called Marketplace at Grace, will be held.
Read Full Story on clarksvillenow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Story of the South: Week 6
Recently retired DEA agent Michael Templeton to run for Washington County sheriff
2021 Halloween, Trick-or-treat events around Middle Tennessee
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL