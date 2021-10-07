Marshfield alum Varsho's versatility proves valuable as MLB career starts to blossom
Marshfield alum Varsho's versatility proves valuable as MLB career starts to blossom
Zac Bellman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
10/7/21
Daulton Varsho is establishing himself as a premier player in Major League Baseball due to his positional versatility.
