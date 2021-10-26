Massachusetts is looking to send direct payments of up to $2,000 to certain essential workers
Massachusetts is looking to send direct payments of up to $2,000 to certain essential workers
Nik DeCosta-Klipa - Boston.com
10/26/21
Massachusetts legislative leaders are proposing payments of up to $2,000 for lower-income residents who worked in person during the pandemic.
Read Full Story on boston.com
Proposed Massachusetts public records bill would aid pursuit of 'truth telling'
Advocates make moral, economic argument for Medicare for All in Massachusetts
Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
