Matsuyama has 1-stroke, 3rd-round lead at Zozo Championship
10/23/21
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama held on to a one-stroke lead at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship on Saturday after a 2-under 68 which included a bogey on his last hole
