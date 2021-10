McAuliffe claims Stacey Abrams should be governor of Georgia, furthering what some call her 'Big Lie'

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe claimed that Stacey Abrams should be the governor of Georgia, accusing Brian Kemp (who ran for governor while also serving as secretary of state) of having “disenfranchised” more than 1 million Georgia voters in the state's 2018 gubernatorial election.