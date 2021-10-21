Mechtenberg-Ruffinott Recognized For Distinguished Service
Mechtenberg-Ruffinott Recognized For Distinguished Service
- Yankton Press & Dakotan
10/21/21
Ruffinott, MSW PIP, a Coordinated Care social worker with Avera Medical Group in Yankton, was recently recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award as part of the South Dakota
Read Full Story on yankton.net
Pennington County breaks ground on $6.2 million Crisis Stabilization Unit
Yankton Thrive To Receive State Workforce Funds
South Dakota ready to inoculate state's young people
