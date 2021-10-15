Medical marijuana unlikely to be available in Alabama before 2023
Medical marijuana unlikely to be available in Alabama before 2023
Brian Lyman - Montgomery Advertiser on MSN.com
10/15/21
The vice-chair of the medical cannabis commission said Thursday the group needed to work on rulemaking and expressed worries about weakening the law.
