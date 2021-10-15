Meet Michigan's first five-member all-female mariachi band
Meet Michigan's first five-member all-female mariachi band
Ryan Garza - Detroit Free Press
10/15/21
"There's definitely one thing different with female mariachis is that there's a sense of community even within the group."
Read Full Story on freep.com
