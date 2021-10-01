Mercy Health-Clermont responds with 'Code SOS' to stop violence in emergency department
Mercy Health-Clermont responds with 'Code SOS' to stop violence in emergency department
Anne Saker - Cincinnati Enquirer on MSN.com
10/1/21
A "significant staff assault" in June got Mercy Health-Clermont to develop a way to get ahead of a patient's agitation before it turns violent.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
