Merrimack Couple Arrested In New York; NH Boy Still Missing
Merrimack Couple Arrested In New York; NH Boy Still Missing
Jeffrey Hastings - Patch
10/18/21
Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35 and Joseph Stapf, 30, were arrested in the Bronx as part of the investigation of a missing 5-year-old.
