Michigan representative wears 'Q' button to election audit rally
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Michigan representative wears 'Q' button to election audit rally
Craig Mauger - Detroit News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Asked if the button she wore was for the group QAnon, Rep. Daire Rendon, chair of the House Insurance Committee, said: "That is a flag with a Q on it."
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan hockey produces two of Big Ten's three stars of the week
Mt. Pleasant approves pedestrian street lighting
Bag It Up: Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council calls on eBay to end airbag sales on site
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL