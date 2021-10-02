Miracle man Case Keenum votes for U.S. Bank Stadium as the NFL's loudest venue
Miracle man Case Keenum votes for U.S. Bank Stadium as the NFL's loudest venue
Mark Craig - StarTribune on MSN.com
10/2/21
Case Keenum, the quarterback at the helm of the Minneapolis Miracle, is among several former Vikings returning to town Sunday with the Browns.
Read Full Story on startribune.com
