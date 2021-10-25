Mississippi State's Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Mississippi State's Charles Cross Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Tanner Marlar - Sports Illustrated
10/25/21
For the second time this season, Charles Cross was named SEC offensive lineman of the week, this time for his efforts against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
