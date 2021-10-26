Mobile's Port is busy, but not because of supply chain issues
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
🌱Officer Dies Of COVID + Walmart, Sam's Club Offers Booster Shot
Sapakoff: Presbyterian's no punting coach Kevin Kelley still upbeat at midseason
Historic Game in the Rock Comes at a Good Time for Ailing Hogs
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jonesboro teens take a seat at the council table
The SEC in a Sentence
News and notes from Week 8 in the SEC, plus Week 9 predictions
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Halloween In Fort Smith: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
UAFS town hall will host Arkansas health secretary
Meatpacker Tyson: Mandate led 96% of workers to get vaccine
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Governors Celebrate Partnership to Complete I-49 Connector
Fort Smith National Historic Site to reopen Visitor Center/ Museum
Halloween In Fort Smith: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Governors Celebrate Partnership to Complete I-49 Connector
MAHG Architecture expands leadership team
New election maps get preliminary approval by Fort Smith School Board
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Mobile's Port is busy, but not because of supply chain issues
Bill Riales - WKRG News 5
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
The shortage of some products and shipping delays have been on the minds of many people lately. It has also led to price hikes of some products. The jam-up of ships
Read Full Story on wkrg.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Sick and tired of being walked on': Alabama federal contractors walk off job over vaccine mandate
$2.3M to improve access to telemedicine, learning in Alabama
Ladd-Peebles shooting: Mobile schools eyes opening '1 or 2' new football stadiums next fall
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL