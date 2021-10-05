Monroe City Schools delays putting cameras in special education classrooms
Monroe City Schools delays putting cameras in special education classrooms
Tyler Englander - KNOE on MSN.com
10/5/21
A new state law signed by Gov. Edwards in June requires cameras in special education classrooms if a parent requests it.
