Monroe singer wows judges, joins Team Legend on "The Voice"
Monroe singer wows judges, joins Team Legend on "The Voice"
Ian Robinson - The News-Star on MSN.com
10/5/21
If selected as the winner of Season 21, Black will receive $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.
Read Full Story on thenewsstar.com
