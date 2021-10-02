Morgantown Out of the Darkness Walk takes place in support of suicide prevention
Morgantown Out of the Darkness Walk takes place in support of suicide prevention
Larmie Sanyon - 12WBOY
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The Morgantown Out of the Darkness Walk, whose goal is suicide prevention, was held on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Krepps Park, with a few dozen people in attendance.
Read Full Story on wboy.com
