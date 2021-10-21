Mother calls for stop to violence after son shot in Pine Bluff
Mother calls for stop to violence after son shot in Pine Bluff
Jessica Ranck - Fox16.com
10/21/21
An Illinois mother waits in silence Wednesday night after she says her son was shot four times in a violent night in Pine Bluff this weekend.
Read Full Story on kark.com
