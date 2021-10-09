Mt. Pleasant pounds Powers, improves to 7-0
Mt. Pleasant pounds Powers, improves to 7-0
Fred Stabley Jr - The Morning Sun
10/9/21
Mt. Pleasant High had barely finished celebrating yet another football victory, this one a 42-13 spanking of Flint Powers Catholic, when the talk turned to the “Game of the Year.”
Read Full Story on themorningsun.com
